 »   »   »  Odiyan Touches The 100-Crore Mark Even Before Its Big Release In The Theatres!

The Pre-release Business

Odiyan has huge hype surrounding the film and the Mohanlal starrer has garnered the attention of one and all. Now, reports have come out regarding the pre-release business of the movie and they suggest that the film has set an all-time new record.

100-Crore Club

Odiyan was touted to be the next entrant to the 100-Crore club and reportedly, the movie has managed to achieve the same even before its release. According to the reports, Odiyan has already done a pre-release business of 100 Crores and that too 3 days before its release.

For The First Time In Malayalam Cinema

It is for the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema that a film is going on to do a business of above 100-Crores even before its release. Earlier, Kayamkulam Kochunni had done a pre-release business of above 20 Crores.

Happy to share the news that Odiyan has crossed 100 cr business mark yesterday evening 3 days b4 releaSe. This is the rights and prebooking sale combined figure. 3rd film in south and 11th in Indian cinema history #odiyanrisng ⁦@Mohanlal⁩ ⁦@themanjuwarrier⁩ pic.twitter.com/TJEf8mcrl7 — shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) December 11, 2018

VA Shrikumar Menon's Tweet

VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of the movie took to Twitter to sent out a note regarding the same. He has mentioned that the 100-Crore figures have been obtained combining the rights as well as the pre-booking sale.

The Advance Booking

Well, the advance booking for Odiyan was opened a few days ago and it opened to a grand reception. The release day tickets for most of the shows in various centres have already been sold out.