 »   »   »  Odiyan Touches The 100-Crore Mark Even Before Its Big Release In The Theatres!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Assembly Election Results 2018 — Catch All The LIVE Updates Here
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Markets Live: Sensex Down As Election Leads Trickle In
- Nokia 8.1 Launched In India For Rs. 26,999
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 — Full Accessories List
- Isha Ambani's Wedding: Beyonce, SRK & Aamir Steal The Show!
- December New Moon Lucky For These Signs
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
The Malayalam film audiences are all set to give a never seen before kind of a welcome to Odiyan, which has indeed turned out to be the talk of the town even before its release in to the theatres. Odiyan is rightly expected to take Malayalam cinema to the next level and the initial trends suggest that the film is right on track to set big records at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer, will be coming out in the theatres on December 14, 2018 and the news that have been coming out in connection with the business that the film has already done are indeed overwhelming. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Pre-release Business
Odiyan has huge hype surrounding the film and the Mohanlal starrer has garnered the attention of one and all. Now, reports have come out regarding the pre-release business of the movie and they suggest that the film has set an all-time new record.
100-Crore Club
Odiyan was touted to be the next entrant to the 100-Crore club and reportedly, the movie has managed to achieve the same even before its release. According to the reports, Odiyan has already done a pre-release business of 100 Crores and that too 3 days before its release.
For The First Time In Malayalam Cinema
It is for the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema that a film is going on to do a business of above 100-Crores even before its release. Earlier, Kayamkulam Kochunni had done a pre-release business of above 20 Crores.
|
VA Shrikumar Menon's Tweet
VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of the movie took to Twitter to sent out a note regarding the same. He has mentioned that the 100-Crore figures have been obtained combining the rights as well as the pre-booking sale.
The Advance Booking
Well, the advance booking for Odiyan was opened a few days ago and it opened to a grand reception. The release day tickets for most of the shows in various centres have already been sold out.