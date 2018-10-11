 »   »   »  Odiyan Trailer Receives A Massive Response In The Theatres That Are Playing Kayamkulam Kochunni!

The much-awaited trailer of Odiyan hit the online circuits yesterday (October 10, 2018) and the social media was abuzz about the highly entertaining trailer, loaded with mass elements, which has definitely created a big impact. At the same time, the audiences who were in to watch Kayamkulam Kochunni on the very first day received yet another big treat with the Odiyan trailer being played on the big screen.

Well, the response that the Odiyan trailer has been receiving in the theatres is overwhelming and the fully-packed theatres have been going crazy over the amazing moments that the trailer has to offer. The glimpses of the mass moments, including the tea glass trick, the action sequences and the mass dialogues of Mohanlal are being celebrated by the audiences. Much like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Odiyan's trailer too has received big responses. Well, this rightly could be considered as a trailer to the amazing celebrations and fan fare that Odiyan will receive during the time of its release. It is indeed phenomenal in all aspects.

Meanwhile, the Odiyan trailer has been setting the view counts ticking on the social media. The trailer, which was released yesterday morning, has already clocked in 1.7 Million views within this short period of time. The trailer is expected to cross the 2 Million views mark soon. The trailer, which was released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal's, has received above 54K shares so far.