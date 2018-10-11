India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Odiyan Trailer Receives A Massive Response In The Theatres That Are Playing Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Odiyan Trailer Receives A Massive Response In The Theatres That Are Playing Kayamkulam Kochunni!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The much-awaited trailer of Odiyan hit the online circuits yesterday (October 10, 2018) and the social media was abuzz about the highly entertaining trailer, loaded with mass elements, which has definitely created a big impact. At the same time, the audiences who were in to watch Kayamkulam Kochunni on the very first day received yet another big treat with the Odiyan trailer being played on the big screen.

    Odiyan Trailer Receives A Massive Response In The Theatres That Are Playing Kayamkulam Kochunni!

    Well, the response that the Odiyan trailer has been receiving in the theatres is overwhelming and the fully-packed theatres have been going crazy over the amazing moments that the trailer has to offer. The glimpses of the mass moments, including the tea glass trick, the action sequences and the mass dialogues of Mohanlal are being celebrated by the audiences. Much like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Odiyan's trailer too has received big responses. Well, this rightly could be considered as a trailer to the amazing celebrations and fan fare that Odiyan will receive during the time of its release. It is indeed phenomenal in all aspects.

    Meanwhile, the Odiyan trailer has been setting the view counts ticking on the social media. The trailer, which was released yesterday morning, has already clocked in 1.7 Million views within this short period of time. The trailer is expected to cross the 2 Million views mark soon. The trailer, which was released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal's, has received above 54K shares so far.

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue