 »   »   »  Odiyan Twiter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Odiyan has turned out to be one such film that has grabbed the attention of all the moviegoers. The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role has made a grand and stylish entry to the theatres today (December 14, 2018). Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan is expected to be a perfect entertainer.
Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also features actors like Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Narain, Siidique, Innocent, Manoj Joshi, Sana Althaf, Kailash etc., in important roles. The big budget film has its action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein and the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the visual spectacle on the big screen.
Importantly, Odiyan is making a worldwide release and thus earning the tag of the biggest ever Malayalam release of all time. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Odiyan are also making its entry. Well, nothing much has to be said about the hype and expectations surrounding Odiyan. The social media has been abuzz about the film since the past few days and today, the Twitter is sure to be filled with opinions regarding the Mohanlal starrer. Stay tuned to this space to see some of the latest tweets surrounding Odiyan and what the audiences have felt about the movie.
A Mix Of Mass and Class
The first half of Odiyan has been fetching good reports so far. In the above Tweet, it has been mentioned that the first half is a mix of both class and mass.
The Pace Of the First Half
Reports have been coming in regarding the pace of the initial half of the movie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a slow paced first half and the build up is towards for a spectacular second half. Praises are there for Mohanlal's performance as well.
Above Average First Half?
The above tweet regarding the initial half of Odiyan has mentioned that the first half is an above average one.
A Superb First Half
Here is a tweet in connection with the first half of Odiyan. It has been mentioned that the initial half is a superb one and has both mass and class moments to offer. Praises are there for the stunts as well as the VFX works in the film
Mohanlal's Performance And BGM
Here is a tweet that suggests that the first half of the film is a good one. Praises have been pouring in for Mohanlal's performance as well as the amazing BGM by Sam CS.
A Watchable Movie
The initial reports regarding Odiyan are out. Going by the above tweet, Odiyan is a watchable flick and has a storyline that is new to Malayalam cinema.
Good Story
Good reports have been coming in regarding the storyline of the line. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a good storyline but the direction is not upto the mark.
Not Upto The Expectations?
At the same time, negative reports have also been coming in for Odiyan. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the movie is a disappointment.
The Emotional Elements
Reports have been coming in that Odiyan is high on emotional elements as well. according to the above tweet, Odiyan is more of an emotional movie. Praises are there for the songs as well as the climax fight sequences.
Don't Go In With High Expectations?
Going by the above tweet, Odiyan is a film that is worth a watch. It has also been mentioned that the film is bit lengthy with a predictable second half. However, praises are there for the amazing performance of Mohanlal.