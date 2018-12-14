 »   »   »  Odiyan Twiter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Odiyan has turned out to be one such film that has grabbed the attention of all the moviegoers. The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role has made a grand and stylish entry to the theatres today (December 14, 2018). Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan is expected to be a perfect entertainer.

Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also features actors like Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Narain, Siidique, Innocent, Manoj Joshi, Sana Althaf, Kailash etc., in important roles. The big budget film has its action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein and the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the visual spectacle on the big screen.

Importantly, Odiyan is making a worldwide release and thus earning the tag of the biggest ever Malayalam release of all time. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Odiyan are also making its entry. Well, nothing much has to be said about the hype and expectations surrounding Odiyan. The social media has been abuzz about the film since the past few days and today, the Twitter is sure to be filled with opinions regarding the Mohanlal starrer. Stay tuned to this space to see some of the latest tweets surrounding Odiyan and what the audiences have felt about the movie.