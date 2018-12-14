 »   »   »  Odiyan Twiter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

A Mix Of Mass and Class

The first half of Odiyan has been fetching good reports so far. In the above Tweet, it has been mentioned that the first half is a mix of both class and mass.

Slow paced 1sthalf.. All set for thunderous 2ndhalf.... Lalettan 🔥#Odiyan — manikandan (@Mkp0487) December 14, 2018

The Pace Of the First Half

Reports have been coming in regarding the pace of the initial half of the movie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a slow paced first half and the build up is towards for a spectacular second half. Praises are there for Mohanlal's performance as well.

An above average first half ! Second half is the deal as always!#odiyan — Sreejith P (@sreejithpulicka) December 14, 2018

Above Average First Half?

The above tweet regarding the initial half of Odiyan has mentioned that the first half is an above average one.

A superb first half with mass and class moments.. stunts and vfx being the highlight.. waiting for second.. #Odiyan — amaljith (@AmaljithJithu) December 14, 2018

A Superb First Half

Here is a tweet in connection with the first half of Odiyan. It has been mentioned that the initial half is a superb one and has both mass and class moments to offer. Praises are there for the stunts as well as the VFX works in the film

A good first half...Mohanlal and bgm🔥🔥🔥#odiyan — Abhilash Neduvelil (@abhineduvelil) December 14, 2018

Mohanlal's Performance And BGM

Here is a tweet that suggests that the first half of the film is a good one. Praises have been pouring in for Mohanlal's performance as well as the amazing BGM by Sam CS.

The Main Plot Of #Odiyan Is Something New In Malayalam Cinema !!



One Time Watchable Flick , Go With Low Expectations !!#StrictlyPERSONALOpinion ! — Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) December 14, 2018

A Watchable Movie

The initial reports regarding Odiyan are out. Going by the above tweet, Odiyan is a watchable flick and has a storyline that is new to Malayalam cinema.

#odiyan.. Movie is a bit slow. Direction is not up to the mark. Good story line but the direction could have been better 3* — Sajith Bhaskaran (@SajithBhaskara3) December 14, 2018

Good Story

Good reports have been coming in regarding the storyline of the line. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a good storyline but the direction is not upto the mark.

#odiyan thoroughly disappointed. No mass no class, just hype. Directorial failure. Fights are also average compared to pulimurugan. No justice given to bgm and cinematography. Direction and screenplay falls flat. Personally with all the hype and thallu I give this 1.5/5 😡😡 — @proudindian (@filmbuzz2017) December 14, 2018

Not Upto The Expectations?

At the same time, negative reports have also been coming in for Odiyan. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the movie is a disappointment.

#Odiyan is emotional than a expected mass from lalettan,somewhat lengthy and slow in between...songs are beautiful and climax fight also good..expected more...!! — Sarath R.S (@Pragmatic_Souls) December 14, 2018

The Emotional Elements

Reports have been coming in that Odiyan is high on emotional elements as well. according to the above tweet, Odiyan is more of an emotional movie. Praises are there for the songs as well as the climax fight sequences.

#Odiyan #OdiyanFDFS #OdiyanReview

Slow paced fantasy thriller 👏 ! Bit lengthy 😕 Predictable 2nd half .@Mohanlal 😍 uff goosebumps from first scene #Mass + #Class

Worth watch 👍👍 Never go with high expectations 😊 pic.twitter.com/SBmAwdEM0S — Akhil KS (@ksakhil55) December 14, 2018

Don't Go In With High Expectations?

Going by the above tweet, Odiyan is a film that is worth a watch. It has also been mentioned that the film is bit lengthy with a predictable second half. However, praises are there for the amazing performance of Mohanlal.