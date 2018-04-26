 »   »   » Odiyan Update: It's A Wrap For The Much Awaited Movie!

Odiyan is rightly one among the much awaited films of the year. Now, the latest update regarding the film is that that shooting of the film has been completed and the director has called a 'pack-up'.

Mohanlal, who essays the leading role in this film, took to his Facebook account to officially announce the completion of the shoot of the film. He also posted a photo that was taken after the competion of the shoot.The Facebook post of Mohanlal read as..



'And it's a wrap for Odiyan! It's been a meaningful journey of 123 days with our big family. Thank you for all the love , relentless support and wishes!' - (sic)



Well, the first schedule of shoot of Odiyan had commenced by the end of August 2017 in Varanasi where a few portions of the film were shot. Later, the filming was completed in three different schedules.



The third and the final schedule of shoot had commenced by the beginning of March 2018 and it lasted for over 50 days. Mohanalal will be seen essaying the various age groups of the character Manikyan, in the film.



Odiyan features a strong star cast and along with Mohanlal, the film also features actors like Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Narain, Sana Althaf, Siddique, Nandu, Manoj Joshi, Innocent, Kailash etc., in the lead roles.



The makers of Odiyan are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release time of the movie. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the film will be released in the month of October 2018. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers.