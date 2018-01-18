 »   »   » WOW! Omar Lulu's Happy Wedding To Get A Tamil Remake!

Happy Wedding, the Malayalam film which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 did prove that small films with entertaining and engaging conent can don wonders at the box office.
Directed by Omar Lulu, Happy Wedding was initially classified as a mini reunion of the Premam team as it featured Siju Wilson, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen etc., in important roles. But, upon the release of the film, the movie carved a place for its own ad so was the case of its director.
Now, here is a big news for all the fans of this highly entertaining movie. According to the reports that have come in, Happy Wedding is all set to cross the regional boundaries..
Happy Wedding Tamil Remake..!
According to the latest reports that have come in, Happy Wedding is all set to be remade in Tamil. If reports are to be believed, popular actor-produced Udayanidhi Stalin will be seen essaying the lead role in the movie.
Omar Lulu's Facebook Post..!
Reportedly, Omar Lulu was in Chennai to meet actor-producer Udayanidhi Stalin. The film-maker took to Facebook to post a photo featuring himself and Udayanidhi Stalin.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram Remake..
Interestingly, Udayanidhi Stalin is also a part of the Tamil remake of another popular Malayalam movie. The actor plays the lead role in Priyadarshan's upcoming directorial venture Nimir, which is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.
More About Happy Wedding..
Happy Wedding was a perfect fun entertainer, which catered well to all sections of the audiences. The movie had a fantastic run in the theatres, despite facing tight competitions from other big movies like Kammatipaadam, Aadupuliyaattm etc.