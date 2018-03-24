 »   »   » Orayiram Kinakkalal: The Trailer Of The Biju Menon Starrer Is Out & It Is A Refreshing One!

Orayiram Kinakkalal is the upcoming film of Biju Menon. The movie will introduce yet another debut film-maker to Mollywood in the form of Pramod Mohan. Recently, the makers of the film had released the first look poster of the movie, which introduced the character Sreeram, played by Biju Menon in the movie.

The poster of Orayiram Kinakkalal was indeed refreshing and colourful and was well-accepted by the audiences. Now, the trailer of Orayiram Kinakkalal has also hit the online circuits.

Much like the poster of the movie, the trailer too is a refreshing one. The 1 minute 59 seconds long trailer of the movie is filled with some interesting sequences from the film and the trailer assures a smooth entertainer with Biju Menon in top form. The actor portrays the role of Sreeram who seemingly runs into some financial trouble.

Biju Menon's look from the film is definitely going to be much appreciated. Similarly, Kalabhavan Shajohn is also seen in a different look. Saikumar is also a part of the cast list. Orayiram Kinakkalal also features Roshan mathew, Nirmal Palazhi, Krishna Kumar, Sharu Varghese, Sakshi Agarwal etc., in important roles.

Orayiram Kinakkalal has been jointly produced by Renji Panikker, Josmon Simon & Brijesh Mohammed and under the banner of Renji Panikker Enetrtainments. The film will grace the big screens on April 6, 2018.