 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Song Featuring Priya Varrier Creates A New Big Record!

One month has passed since the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love, released. Priya Varrier, who featured in this much popular song, went on to become a huge sensation across the social media post this.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan became an overnight success and continued to trend on YouTube for a good number of days. At the same time, Priya Varrier became a national sensation and she undoubtedly became one among the most talked about Mollywood celebrity of the recent times.



At the same time, the craze surrounding the song and Priya Varrier hasn't settled down and the Oru Adaar Love song has crossed yet another major milestone.



Crossed 50 Million Views 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' did go on to become the fastest ever Malayalam song to cross the 10 Million views mark on YouTube. Now, the song has crossed yet another big feat as the view count has touched the 50-Million mark.

Fastest Video From South India With this achievement, the song from Oru Adaar Love has set an all new record. The song, which was released on February 09, 2018 took just 28 days to clock in the views and has become the fastest video from South India to reach this big mark.

The Number Of Likes.. Meanwhile, the video song is also fetching a good number of likes with time. So far, the song has received above 6.4 Lakhs likes, which is much higher than the number likes received by the song Saahore from Baahubali, which has crossed the 100 Million views mark on YouTube.

Will The Song Touch The 100 Million Views Mark? Well, it has to be noted that the Oru Adaar Love song just took 4 weeks to breach the 50 Million mark. Going at this rate, the song has the possibilities to cross the 100-Million mark. At present, Why This Kolaveri from the film 3, is the most viewed South Indian song on YouTube.



