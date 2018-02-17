 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Teaser: Crosses The 10 Million Views Mark & This Is The Real Record-breaker!

Crossed The 10 Million Views Mark

Meanwhile, the teaser of Oru Adaar Love has crossed the 10 Million views mark on YouTube. It is for the first time that a teaser of a Malayalam movie is crossing this big milestone on YouTube. The teaser of the film has fetched 13 Million views on YouTube, so far.

Meanwhile, here we take you through the other most viewed teaser/trailers of Malayalam movies..

Aadu 2

Aadu 2's trailer did get a grand reception upon its release in the online circuits. The trailer did go on to fetch above 1 Million views in 24 hours of time and went on to become a big hit. Aadu 2's trailer is at the second spot in terms of view count on YouTube and it has fetched 5.5 Million views so far.

Queen

The trailer of Queen, the first major superhit of the year 2018 was released back in the month of April 2017. The captivating trailer of the movie garnered good appreciations, especially from youngsters. Queen's trailer has fetched above 4.1 Million views on YouTube, so far.

Pulimurugan - Trailer

Well, the trailer of Pulimurugan was as big a sensation as the movie. The fully loaded trailer was much celebrated by the audiences and it did set some big records initially. The trailer of this Mohanlal starrer has fetched above 4.1 Million views so far.

Kali

The trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali was well-accepted by the audiences. The highly awaited trailer of the movie went on to trend in the online circuits and the view count stands at 3.7 Million at present.

Pulimurugan - Teaser

Pulimuurugan's heavy-duty teaser did create ripples in the online circuit. The short yet exciting teaser had released amidst huge expectations and has fetched 2.9 Million views on YouTube, so far. It is the most views Malayalam movie teaser on YouTube.