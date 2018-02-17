 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Teaser: Crosses The 10 Million Views Mark & This Is The Real Record-breaker!

Oru Adaar Love's first official teaser was released on February 13, 2018. The teaser of the much discussed movie came in amidst the huge fanfare that Priya Prakash Varrier has been receiving and much like the song, the teaser of the film to opened to a grand reception.
Oru Adaar Love teaser, which also featured Priya Prakash varrier and Roshan in it did set some big record within the first 24 hours itself as it went on to cross the 5 Million views mark on YouTuve in a record time. Now, the teaser of this much awaited movie has crossed yet another major milestone on YouTube. Keep reading to know more about this..
Crossed The 10 Million Views Mark
Meanwhile, the teaser of Oru Adaar Love has crossed the 10 Million views mark on YouTube. It is for the first time that a teaser of a Malayalam movie is crossing this big milestone on YouTube. The teaser of the film has fetched 13 Million views on YouTube, so far.
Meanwhile, here we take you through the other most viewed teaser/trailers of Malayalam movies..
Aadu 2
Aadu 2's trailer did get a grand reception upon its release in the online circuits. The trailer did go on to fetch above 1 Million views in 24 hours of time and went on to become a big hit. Aadu 2's trailer is at the second spot in terms of view count on YouTube and it has fetched 5.5 Million views so far.
Queen
The trailer of Queen, the first major superhit of the year 2018 was released back in the month of April 2017. The captivating trailer of the movie garnered good appreciations, especially from youngsters. Queen's trailer has fetched above 4.1 Million views on YouTube, so far.
Pulimurugan - Trailer
Well, the trailer of Pulimurugan was as big a sensation as the movie. The fully loaded trailer was much celebrated by the audiences and it did set some big records initially. The trailer of this Mohanlal starrer has fetched above 4.1 Million views so far.
Kali
The trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali was well-accepted by the audiences. The highly awaited trailer of the movie went on to trend in the online circuits and the view count stands at 3.7 Million at present.
Pulimurugan - Teaser
Pulimuurugan's heavy-duty teaser did create ripples in the online circuit. The short yet exciting teaser had released amidst huge expectations and has fetched 2.9 Million views on YouTube, so far. It is the most views Malayalam movie teaser on YouTube.