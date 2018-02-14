 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Teaser Featuring Priya Varrier Smashes The Existing YouTube Records!

Nearing 4 Million Views

The teaser which hit the online circuits yesterday is nearing 4 Million views on YouTube. It has to be remembered that the view count has touched such big figures within a short span of time and has created a new record. It is for the first time that the teaser of a Malayalam movie is gearing up to touch the 4 Million mark within 24 hours.



Breaks The Record Of Aadu 2

Before the release of the first official teaser of Oru Adaar Love, the most viewed teaser/trailer of a Malayalam movie within 24 hours of time on YouTube was held by Aadu 2, which fetched 1.2 Million views within 24 hours. Oru Adaar Love has broken that record by miles as it has fetched almost 3 times more.



The Most Viewed Malayalam Movie Teaser..!

Meanwhile, with such a big achievement, the teaser of Oru Adaar Love has already gone on to fetch the title of the most viewed teaser of a Malayalam movie on YouTube. Earlier, this record was held by the teaser of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which has fetched above 2.9 Million views on YouTube.



All Set To Break Aadu 2's Big Record?

Aadu 2's Trailer, which has above 5.5 Million views, at present, holds the record for the most viewed trailer of a Malayalam movie on YouTube. Going at this rate, the teaser of Oru Adaar Love is expected to break that big record also, in no time.



'Maanikya Malarai Poove..'

At the same time, the song Maanikya Malarayi Poovi.. continues to create ripples on YouTube. The song has already crossed 15 Million views and is racing ahead.

