 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Update: Priya Varrier’s Debut Movie To Be Released In Different Languages?

Oru Adaar Love, the upcoming film of Omar Lulu, which is also the debut movie of Priya Varrier, is one such film that has gained a huge attention within a very short span of time. The film, went on to become one of the most awaited films, just with the arrival of its first song that went on to become a huge sensation.

Audiences are eager to watch Oru Adaar Love from the theatres and according to the details given in the first teaser of this movie, it was revealed that the film will be gracing the big screens during the upcoming Eid season.



Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding the big release of the movie. According to a recent report by CatchNews, it has been confirmed that the makers of the film are planning to release it in different languages. Reportedly, Oru Adaar Love will make a simultaneous release in languages like Malayam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.



Well, this definitely has come out as a big news for the fans of the movie and Priya Varrier. The much loved actress of Mollywood has already gained a nationwide attention.



Meanwhile, the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love has already crossed 60 Million views on YouTube. Let us wait for the big arrival of movie to the theatres.