 »   »   »  Panchavarna Thatha 75 Days Celebration: Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban & Others Attend The Event [PHOTOS]

Jayaram

Jayaram had essayed a character without a name in this movie and his performance in the film was appreciated by one and all. During the function, Jayaram was spotted in a new look, which is seemingly for his upcoming film in Tamil.



Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban, who attended the function, looked as charming as ever. In Panchavarna Thatha, Kunchacko Boban played one among the lead roles and he had appeared as a politician in the movie.



Nadhirshah

Actor, director and musician Nadhirshah was also present for the event held in Ernakulam. Nadhirshah was also a part of the film and he was one of the music composers of the movie.



With Dharmajan

Actor Dharmajan had essayed a crucial role in Panchavarna Thatha. In this picture, you could see Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban handing over the memento to Dharmajan.



The Producer

Maniyanpillai Raju had produced Panchavarna Thatha and he scored yet another hit after the big success of the film Paavada, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.



Team Panchavarna Thatha

In this picture, you can see the major members of Panchavarna Thatha. The lead actors Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban are seen along with the director Ramesh Pisharody and producer Maniyanpillai Raju.



Mallika Sukumaran

Popular actress Mallika Sukumaran also attended the event held on June 22, 2018. In the film, the actress had appeared as Kunchacko Boban's mother.

