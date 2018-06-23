 »   »   »  Panchavarna Thatha 75 Days Celebration: Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban & Others Attend The Event [PHOTOS]

Related Articles
Panchavarna Thatha, the film which marked the directorial debut of Ramesh Pisharody, has found a place in the list of the big successes of the year 2018 so far. The film, which has hit the theatres on April 14, 2018, as one among the Vishu releases had opened to positive reviews and enjoyed a long run in the theatres across the state. The family audiences wholeheartedly accepted this film, which was a perfect entertainer with an emotional connect as well.
Starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles, Panchavarna Thatha was produced by none other than Maniyanpillai Raju. Most recently, the team Panchavarna Thatha had gathered together to celebrated the 75 days of its run in the theatres. The event was held on June 22, 2018, in Ernakulam and here are a few pictures from the function.
Jayaram
Jayaram had essayed a character without a name in this movie and his performance in the film was appreciated by one and all. During the function, Jayaram was spotted in a new look, which is seemingly for his upcoming film in Tamil.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban, who attended the function, looked as charming as ever. In Panchavarna Thatha, Kunchacko Boban played one among the lead roles and he had appeared as a politician in the movie.
Nadhirshah
Actor, director and musician Nadhirshah was also present for the event held in Ernakulam. Nadhirshah was also a part of the film and he was one of the music composers of the movie.
With Dharmajan
Actor Dharmajan had essayed a crucial role in Panchavarna Thatha. In this picture, you could see Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban handing over the memento to Dharmajan.
The Producer
Maniyanpillai Raju had produced Panchavarna Thatha and he scored yet another hit after the big success of the film Paavada, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.
Team Panchavarna Thatha
In this picture, you can see the major members of Panchavarna Thatha. The lead actors Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban are seen along with the director Ramesh Pisharody and producer Maniyanpillai Raju.
Mallika Sukumaran
Popular actress Mallika Sukumaran also attended the event held on June 22, 2018. In the film, the actress had appeared as Kunchacko Boban's mother.
