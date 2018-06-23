English
Panchavarna Thatha 75 Days Celebration: Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban & Others Attend The Event [PHOTOS]

Posted By:
    Panchavarna Thatha, the film which marked the directorial debut of Ramesh Pisharody, has found a place in the list of the big successes of the year 2018 so far. The film, which has hit the theatres on April 14, 2018 as one among the Vishu releases had opened to positive reviews and enjoyed a long run in the theatres across the state. The family audiences whole-heartedly accepted this film, which was a perfect entertainer with an emotional connect as well.

    Starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles, Panchavarna Thatha was produced by none other than Maniyanpillai Raju. Most recently, the team Panchavarna Thatha had gathered together to celebrated the 75 days of its run in the theatres. The event was held on June 22, 2018 in Ermakulam and here are a few pictured from the function.

    Jayaram

    Jayaram had essayed a character without a name in this movie and his performance in the film was appreciated by one and all. During the function, Jayaram was spotted in a new look, which is seemingly for his upcoming film in Tamil.

    Kunchacko Boban

    Kunchacko Boban, who attended the function, looked as charming as ever. In Panchavarna Thatha, Kunchacko Boban played one among the lead roles and he had appeared as a politician in the movie.

    Nadhirshah

    Actor, director and musician Nadhirsha was also present for the event held in Ernakulam. Nadhirshah was also a part of the film and he was one of the music composers of the movie.

    With Dharmajan

    Actor Dharmajan had essayed a crucial role in Panchavarna Thatha. In this picture, you could see Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban handling over the memento to Dharmajan.

    The Producer

    Maniyanpillai Raju had produced Panchavarna Thatha and he scored yet another hit after the big success of the film Paavada, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.

    Team Panchavarna Thatha

    In this picture, you could see the major members of Panchavarna Thatha, Lead actors Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban are seen along with the director Ramesh Pisharody and producer Maniyanpillai Raju.

    Mallika Sukumaran

    Popular actress Mallika Sukumaran also attended the event held on June 22, 2018. In the film, the actress had appeared as Kunchacko Boban's mother.


