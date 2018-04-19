 »   »   » Panchavarna Thatha Box Office: Jayaram & Kunchacko Boban Starrer Are Set For A Long Run!

Related Articles
Panchavarna Thatha, one among the three Malayalam films, that graced the theatres during the Vishu weekend, has opened to good responses in the theatres. Ramesh Pisharody has stepped into the shoes of a director with this movie, which stars Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead role.
Jayaram was touted to make a big comeback to the league of big hits with Panchavarna Thatha, which features the actor in an entirely different role. The expectations were definitely big on this movie and it seems like the film is on its way to enjoy a good commercial success at the box office. The film has had a good start, especially in prominent centres like Kochi multiplexes, Trivandrum and other centres. Read Panchavarna Thatha box office report to know more about the same.
Opening Weekend
At the Kochi multiplexes, the film did get a good start on its opening weekend. The film had 12 shows at the Kochi multiplexes on its opening day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Panchavarna Thatha fetched fetched 1.92 Lakhs and 2.67 Lakhs on its first day and second day respectively at the Kochi multiplexes.
The Strong Weekdays
Well, the weekdays have also been a good one for the movie at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie continues its run with good occupancy rates on weekdays as well and that shows that film is set for a good innings. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Panchavarna Thatha has fetched approximately 11.69 Lakhs from the 5 days of run at the Kochi Multiplexes.
Other Centres
Panchavarna Thatha is doing a good business in other centres, especially single screens as well with family audiences pouring in to the theatres. The word of mouth for the film has been excellent and reportedly, has been registering a good number of houseful shows.
The Days Ahead
Well, Panchavarna Thatha is rightly in a good position for a long innings. No big movies have been slated for a release in this week. The upcoming weekend will be so crucial and with the increased positive word of mouth, the film is expected to make a bigger mark on its second weekend.
