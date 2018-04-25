 »   »   » Panchavarna Thatha Box Office: On Its Way To Emerge As A Big Success!

Related Articles
With Panchavarna Thatha, Ramesh Pisharody has indeed made a confident entry as a film-maker to the Malayalam film industry. The film, featuring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles have been doing a steady business in the theatres amidst the positive reports that film continues to tick in.
Panchavarna Thatha had hit the theatres on April 14, 2018 as one among the three big releases of the day. The movie has successfully entered the second week of its run. Now, the box office collection reports of Panchavarna Thatha have come out.
According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Panchavarna Thatha has so far fetched approximately 7.65 Crores from 12 days of its run in the theatres across Kerala. These are indeed promising figures and it can be said that the film is on its way to emerge as a big success. At the same time, the staellight rights of the film was sold for a price of above 3.9 Crores and in total, Panchavarna Thatha has already done a business of above 11 Crores.
At the kochi multiplexes, Panchavarna Thatha is superstrong and is continuing with a good number of shows. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Panchavarna Thatha has fetched 28.45 Lakhs from the 11 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
The family audiences have accepted the movie and the movie has been doing agood business in the single acreens and multiplexes. The updates regarding the release of Panchavarna Thatha in UAE/GCC regions are being awaited. Apart from Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban, Panchavarna Thatha produced by Maniyanpillai Raju also features Anusree, Mallika Sukumaran, Asokan, Prem Kumar, Dharmajan Bolghatty etc., in crucial roles.
