 »   »   » Panchavarna Thatha Review: Not Just An Entertainer But A Heart-touching Tale Too!

Of late, we have seen a lot of actors trying their hands on film-making. The latest to join the bandwagon is Ramesh Pisharody, who has turned a film-maker with Panchavarna Thatha, a film which has graced the theatres to entertain the audiences during this Vishu season. How has the film turned out to be? Read Panchavarna Thatha review to know more..
Plot
The story of Panchavarna Thatha revolves around a person who owns a pet shop. He had come to this place years back with a circus troupe. The pet shop is a concern to many of his neighbours. Kalesh is the MLA of this particular constituency and the next election is nearing. The events that follow forms the crux of Panchavarna Thatha.
Jayaram
Jayaram plays the role of a pet shop owner, who is a man with a good heart. The character's name or origin isn't revealed in any part of the movie. It was indeed a different Jayaram on screens not only in looks but performance wise as well. He has put up a stellar performance and the consistency in the usage of the dialects and the body language deserves special mention. Definitely, this is one of the best performances of the actor in the recent times. The character will remain in your minds even after leaving the theatres.
Kunchacko Boban As Kalesh
Kunchacko Boban essays the role of Kalesh, who is an MLA. This particular character holds equal prominence and is there throughout the film. The role was safe in the hands of the young actor and the actor has put up a fine performance.
Rest Of The Cast
Anusree appears as Chithra, wife of Kalesh and the ever dependable actress comes up with a fine performance yet again. It was nice to see Mallika Sukumaran back on screen. Prem Kumar has made a startling comeback with the actor offering us some fine laughs. Asokan was also good with his portrayal of Udayan. Well, it is Dharmajan Bolghatty who has scored the maximum in the comic department with his performance in the second half of the film. It seemed like Salim Kumar was wasted in an under-developed role. Maniyanpillai Raju, Joju George, Kunjan, Tini Tom etc., were good in their roles.
Script & Direction
The script of the film has been jointly penned by Ramesh Pisharody and Hari P Nair. The story of the film is quite simple but the characterizations are indeed different, especially that of Jayaram's. The progression of the story is interesting as the screenplay is neatly layered. At the same time, the screenplay lags a bit in the first half as the writers take their own time to get to to the core plot. Some unwanted comedy sequences also affect the film a bit.
As a film-maker, Ramesh Pisharody's entry has turned out to be a decent one. There are some minor glitches but still the film-maker in him was in complete control of the product. He made it a point not to make the film just an out-and-out comedy movie but a film which has a good element of human and emotional values as well. The way in which he has packaged the emotional sequences deserves special mention since such sequence could have gone a bit dramatic.
Other Aspects
Songs of the film are indeed good, especially the song Panchavarna Thatha, which is a refreshing number. The background music by Ouseppachan deserves due mention, especially the specific score that he has given to Jayaram's character in the film. Pradeep Nair has done a decent job with the cinematography. Editing was fine but it could have been more crisp and neat in the first half of the film.
Overall View
Panchavarna Thatha has its own moments and as mentioned above, the specialty of the film is the unpredictable manner in which the central characters meet-up. It is engaging and convincing but at the same time, the film takes too long to come to the point, especially in the first half, which is filled with some unwanted sequences.
Nevertheless, the intent of Panchavarna Thatha, that to deliver a perfect family movie is good and the film has its heart at the right place. The earnest performances of all the characters, especially that of Jayaram, serve the purpose perfectly. The second half is the best part of the film as it has loads of engaging moments and stays away from predictability. In fact, the majority of the humourous moments in the film are in this half. As the film progresses towards the climax, one would root for the characters and is sure to tug at your heart-strings.
Verdict
Panchavarna Thatha is one such film that is a perfect family treat and the movie won't disappoint you if you can forgive the hiccups in the initial portions of the movie. It has feel-good elements, comedy and sentiments in the right proportions.
