 »   »   » Panchavarna Thatha Review: Not Just An Entertainer But A Heart-touching Tale Too!

Jayaram

Jayaram plays the role of a pet shop owner, who is a man with a good heart. The character's name or origin isn't revealed in any part of the movie. It was indeed a different Jayaram on screens not only in looks but performance wise as well. He has put up a stellar performance and the consistency in the usage of the dialects and the body language deserves special mention. Definitely, this is one of the best performances of the actor in the recent times. The character will remain in your minds even after leaving the theatres.



Kunchacko Boban As Kalesh

Kunchacko Boban essays the role of Kalesh, who is an MLA. This particular character holds equal prominence and is there throughout the film. The role was safe in the hands of the young actor and the actor has put up a fine performance.



Rest Of The Cast

Anusree appears as Chithra, wife of Kalesh and the ever dependable actress comes up with a fine performance yet again. It was nice to see Mallika Sukumaran back on screen. Prem Kumar has made a startling comeback with the actor offering us some fine laughs. Asokan was also good with his portrayal of Udayan. Well, it is Dharmajan Bolghatty who has scored the maximum in the comic department with his performance in the second half of the film. It seemed like Salim Kumar was wasted in an under-developed role. Maniyanpillai Raju, Joju George, Kunjan, Tini Tom etc., were good in their roles.



Script & Direction

The script of the film has been jointly penned by Ramesh Pisharody and Hari P Nair. The story of the film is quite simple but the characterizations are indeed different, especially that of Jayaram's. The progression of the story is interesting as the screenplay is neatly layered. At the same time, the screenplay lags a bit in the first half as the writers take their own time to get to to the core plot. Some unwanted comedy sequences also affect the film a bit.



As a film-maker, Ramesh Pisharody's entry has turned out to be a decent one. There are some minor glitches but still the film-maker in him was in complete control of the product. He made it a point not to make the film just an out-and-out comedy movie but a film which has a good element of human and emotional values as well. The way in which he has packaged the emotional sequences deserves special mention since such sequence could have gone a bit dramatic.







Other Aspects

Songs of the film are indeed good, especially the song Panchavarna Thatha, which is a refreshing number. The background music by Ouseppachan deserves due mention, especially the specific score that he has given to Jayaram's character in the film. Pradeep Nair has done a decent job with the cinematography. Editing was fine but it could have been more crisp and neat in the first half of the film.

