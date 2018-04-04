 »   »   » Panchavarna Thatha Update: The Satellite Rights Of The Movie Sold For A Big Price?

Panchavarna Thatha, the upcoming film of Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban is expected to bring some joyous moments in the theatres. The directorial debut of Ramesh Pisharody is looked upto with huge expectations and now, according to the reports, the satellite rights of the film have already been sold.

The latest reports suggest that popular channel Mazhavil Manorama has bagged the satellite rights of the movie and that too for a whopping amount of 3.9 Crores. Well, the film is yet to hit the screens and hence, it is indeed a big achievement for the movie.



Well, it rightly indicates that Panchavarna Thatha is a film worth waiting for and the hype surrounding is pretty good. Most recently, the makers of Panchavarna Thatha had come up with the first official trailer of the film, which had opened to a good reception from all sectors. The trailer hints that the movie will be a perfectly packaged family entertainer with Jayaram in an all new role.



Panchavarna Thatha also featurs a host of other popular actors like Anusree, Mallika Sukumaran, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan, Joju George, Asokan, Premkumar etc., in key roles. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.