 »   »   » Panchavarnathatha: The First Trailer Of The Movie Is Out & It is An Interesting One!

With Panchavarnathatha, popular comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody is all set to make his big debut as a film-maker. The movie, which features Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles is one among the movies that is expected to hit the theatres this summer.

Earlier, team Panchavarnathatha had come up with a few colourful posters of the movie. Now, as promised, the makers of the film have come up with the official trailer of Panchavarnathatha, which hit the online circuits at 7PM today (April 02, 2018).



The 1 minute 44 seconds long trailer of Panchavarnathatha is indeed an interesting one and it promises a clean family entertainer. Jayaram's new makeover is definitely the big highlight of the movie and the trailer also reveals that the actor will be heard using a different dialect. At the same time, Kunchacko Boban will be seen essaying the role of a politician named Kalesh. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the storyline of the movie but a good entertainer is definitely assured.







Panchavarnathatha also features Anusree, Mallika Sukumaran, Premkumar, Ashokan, Tini Tom, Dharmajan, Salim Kumar, Maniyanpillai Raju etc., in important roles. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.