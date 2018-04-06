 »   »   » Parole Box Office Prediction: A Good Start For The Film Guaranteed?

Related Articles
Parole is one among the big releases of the day and this film, directed by debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith is the Vishu release of Mammootty. Initially, the hype surrounding the film was lesser in comparison with other Mammootty movies but it did raise with the arrival of the posters and the trailer.
It isn't a solo release for Parole as the Biju Menon starrer Oraayiram Kinaakalal has also graced the big screens today (April 06, 2018). Nevertheless, Parole is expected to take a good opening much like all Mammootty movies. The responses for Parole, after the completion of the initial shows have been mixed. Meanwhile, take a look at the box-office prediction report of Parole..
A Big Release
Parole has made a big entry to the theatres. Reportedly, the film has released in above 140 screens in Kerala alone. The movie has made an All India release and has been released in other centres like Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other regions. The platform is perfectly set for the movie to open big in the theatres.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the top collecting centres in Kerala, the film has above 15 shows on its opening day. The advance booking for the film is above average and at the same time, the evening shows are expected to be grander.
Opening Day Collections
According to the reports that are doing the rounds, Parole has got a decent start with decent occupancy rates in the initial shows at the single screens as well. Going by the response, Parole is expected to gross close to 2 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office alone.
The Weekend Ahead
Biju Menon starrer Oraayiram Kinakkalaal has also hit the theatres on the same day. As of now, Parole has been receiving mixed reviews. The prospects of the movie in weekend ahead will heavily depend on the reviews of the family audiences. If they give a thumbs up, Parole can definitely enjoy a splendid weekend.
