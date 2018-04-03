 »   »   » Parole, Kammara Sambhavam & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In April 2018!

Parole

Parole will be the first major release of the month of April. The Mammootty starrer, directed by debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith is expected to score high at the box office. Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Sakhavu Alex in this film, which will hit the theatres on April 05, 2018.



Oraayiram Kinakkalaal

Biju Menon is all set to entertain the audiences yet again with his upcoming film Oraayiram Kinakkalal, which will feature the actor in the role of a character named Sreeram. The film, directed by debut film-maker Pramod Mohan will hit the theatres on April 06, 2018.



Kammara Sambhavam

Kammara Sambhavam, the upcoming big movie of Dileep rides high on expectations. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film has its script penned by Murali Gopy. The movie also marks the grand entry of actor Siddharth to Mollywood. The film, which has its story set in different time periods, is expected to grace the big screens in this month itself.



Panchavarnathatha

Panchavarnathatha, which is Ramesh Pisharody's debut venture as a film-maker is one among the highly awaited movies. Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban will be seen essaying the lead roles in this upcoming entertainer. The film is expected to hit the theatres in this month.



Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the second directorial venture of Sajid Yahiya is one among the major releases of the month. The film featuring Manju Warrier and Indrajith in the lead roles will narrate the story of a die-hard Mohanlal fan. The film will grace the big screens during the Vishu season.



Aabhaasam

The trailer of Aabhaasam, directed by Jubith Namradath was released recently and it garnered a huge reception. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rima Kallingal, Alencier, Indrans etc., in the lead roles, the film is touted to be a satire and will hit the screens on April 14, 2018.



Theevandi

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Theevandi, which reportedly will be a movie in the lines of a satire. Directed by Fellini TP, Theevandi also features a host of other actors in important roles. The film will grace the screens during the Vishu season.



Ranam

Ranam ranks high on expectations and the movie, directed by Nirmal Sahadev features Prithviraj in the lead role. The teasers and the title track of the film have struck the right chords and the movie is being eagerly awaited. Ranam is expected to hit the theatres in April.

