 »   »   » Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!

Ira

Ira, starring Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead role is one among the confirmed releases of the month. Directed by Saiju, Ira has been jointly produced by Udaykrishna and Vysakh. The movie seems like a thriller and according to the reports, Ira will hit the theatres on March 09, 2018.



Poomaram

Poomaram has remained one of the most awaited movies since a long time. The movie marks the big debut of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero and it is also the third directorial venture of film-maker Abrid Shine. Earlier, it was announced that the film might hit the theatres on March 09, 2018.



Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinetyum

Tovino Thomas, the new young sensation of Mollywood is all set to come up with a love tale in the form of Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum. This Tamil-Malayalam bilingual movie features Pia Bajpai as the leading lady and the film is touted for a release on March 09, 2018.



Kuttanadan Maarpapa

Kuttanadan Maarpapa is expected to be Kunchacko Boban's next big release of the year. Directed by debutant Sreejith Vijayan, the film will be a colourful fun family entertainer featuring a host of supporting actors in important roles. Aditi Ravi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.



Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the movie which features Manju Warrier in the lead role of a die-hard Mohanlal fan, has created a huge hype within a short time. The teaser of the film was released recently and it has garnered good responses. The film, directed by Sajid Yahiya is expected to come out in the month of March.



Ranam

The two teasers of Ranam have struck the right chords leaving the audiences eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the movie. Featuring Prithviraj in the lead role, Ranam has been directed by Niraml Sahadev. The film, which has its story set in the US is expected to be a gangster flick. The film might grace the big screens in March.



Parole

Parole, the upcoming film of Mammootty will be one among the major releases of the month of March. Directed by Sharrath Sandith, Parole features Mammootty in the role of Sakhavu Alex and the posters of the film have been really captivating ones. According to the reports, Parole will hit the theatres on March 31, 2018.

