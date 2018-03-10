 »   »   » Parole: The Teaser Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!

Parole's Teaser Is Out

The first official teaser of Parole, starring Mammootty in the lead role has hit the online circuits. Mammootty himself took to his official Facebook page to release the first teaser of the movie. The teaser was released at 11 AM this morning and has fteched in a good number of views, so far.



Teaser Review

The 39 seconds long teaser of the movie is a promising one. Going by the teaser, it could be assumed that the film won't be just a regular mass masala fare but will have some strong content and performances as well. The trailer also shows glimpses of the prominent characters of the movie. At the same time, it has been mentioned in the teaser that the movie is inspired from a true story and will be a complete family movie.



Mammootty's Role In Parole

Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Sakhavu Alex in the film. Mammootty will be seen in two different get-ups in the film and they have been revealed in the teaser . We can expect a fiery performance from the master actor.



Release Date Of Parole

Reportedly, Parole will be one among the big releases of this month. According to the reports, Parole will grace the big screens on March 31, 2018. Apart from Mammootty, Parole also features Siddique, Ineya, Miya George, Prabhakar, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles.

