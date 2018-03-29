 »   »   » Parole: The Release Of The Mammootty Starrer Has Been Postponed!

Parole is one of the highly awaited movies of Mammootty and expectations are quite high on this upcoming movie. The trailer of the film, which had hit the online circuits a couple of weeks ago, had created a positive impact.

The Mammootty starrer was touted to release on March 31, 2018 and the audiences were quite excited about the big arrival of the movie. But, according to the latest reports, the release of the movie has been postponed.



Reportedly, Parole has been postponed due to some technical reasons. Now, the movie will be hitting the big screens on April 05, 2018.



The makers of Parole took to the movie's official Facebook page of the movie to make an announcement regarding the same. The Facebook post read as...



Dear all, due to some technical reasons, we regret to announce that our movie release has been postponed to 5th April 2018. Thank you for your patience. Your support and care has been really important to us. Please keep supporting. Let's join hands to make Parole a big success!



Parole has been directed by debut film-maker Sharath Sandith. The movie has been scripted by Ajith Poojappura. The film also features Ineya, Miya George, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles.