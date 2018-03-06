 »   »   » Parvathy & Biju Menon To Come Together For An Upcoming Movie?

Parvathy is one of the most sensible actresses of the Malayalam film industry and is quite choosy about the projects that she commits. She has some promising Malayalam movies in the line-up. Similarly, Biju Menon is one of the most busy actors of Mollywood at present and even he has got an exciting list of projects in the offing.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Biju Menon and Parvathy have been appraoched to play the lead roles in an upcoming film, directed by popular film-maker Harikumar, which will be based on the short story Autorikshawkarante Bharya, wriiten by popular writer M Mukundan.

According to the reports, M Mukundan himself will be penning the script of this upcoming movie. At the same time, an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made by the makers.

Meanwhile, Parvathy, whose previous release in Malayalam was the 2017 movie Take Off has two major Malayalam movies in the pipeline. Her next major release is expected to be My Story featuring Prithviraj in the lead role followed by Anjali Menon movie.

On the other hand, Biju Menon started the year with Rosapoo, directed by Vinu Joseph. The actor's next release is expected to Oraayiram Kinakkalal, in which he will be see playing a character named Sreeram.The first look poster of this much awaited movie was released recently.

