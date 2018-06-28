 »   »   »  Parvathy, Revathy & Padmapriya Send Out A Letter To AMMA!

The resignations of four popular actresses, including the attacked actress, from AMMA has turned out to be main point of discussion across the media and social media. The resignations of the actresses were officially announced yesterday (June 27, 2018), through the official Facebook page of WCC, of which the actresses are a part of.

At the same time, the few other members of WCC, namely Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya, who are also the Life Members of AMMA, have come up with a letter addressed to Idavela Babu, who is the present General Secretary of the organization.

The open letter which was sent to AMMA has been revealed out through the official Facebook page of WCC. In the letter, the actresses have requested for a meeting with the new executive members of AMMA to know about the clear stand of AMMA to discuss various issues including the expelled member's reinstatement, the steps taken by AMMA to support the survivor, about how the bye-laws of AMMA have been structured to ensure the welfare of members and the steps that AMMA could take to make women feel more safe.

The Facebook post of WCC regarding the same begins with the note "We at WCC believe that constructive dialogue as well as action is essential for real change. Each one of us are shocked at the decision made at the previous general body meeting of AMMA. Hence we as AMMA members have sought a meeting with the new executive committee as explained in our letter."

"All members of AMMA had condemned that heinous act of assault on the survivor. All members of AMMA had pledged complete support to the survivor. But this last decision of AMMA directly contradicts all of that. Hence we want to know where AMMA really stands on this issue".

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of WCC here..