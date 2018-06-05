English
 Parvatii Nair Tags The Experience Of Acting With Mohanlal As A True Blessing!

Parvatii Nair Tags The Experience Of Acting With Mohanlal As A True Blessing!

    Neerali, will be Mohanlal's next big release and the movie directed by Ajoy Varma also features popular actress Parvatii Nair in an important role. The actress who was previously seen in the Malayalam movie Overtake, will be seen essaying the role one of the leading ladies of this much awaited movie.

    Parvatii Nair Tags The Experience Of Acting With Mohanlal As A True Blessing!

    Recently, Parvatii Nair took to her Twitter page to share a few location stills of the film and the actress tagged acting with Mohanlal as a true blessing. The tweet sent by the actress read as "#Neerali is a lovely experience. Here are few working stills. Acting with this ever energetic legend @Mohanlal Sir is a true blessing! #LifetimeExperience #Mohanlal #Laletta"'

    Yesterday (June 04, 2018), the audio launch ceremony of Neerali was held at Crown Plaza, Kochi. Meanwhile, the makers also have released with the first video song of the movie. The song Azhake Azhake.., set to tune by Stephen Devassy, has been sung by Mohanlal and Shreya Ghoshal. The video song had some sequences featuring Parvatii Nair as well. The song has been well-accepted by the audiences.

    Apart from Mohanlal and Parvatii Nair, Neerali also features Nadhiya Moidu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothen etc., in important roles. An official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie is being awaited.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:19 [IST]
