 »   »   » Peter Hein Tags Odiyan As His Best Work Till Date!

The hype surrounding the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is something beyond words and the grand reception that the new teaser of the film received rightly proves that yet again. Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon also has the presence of Peter Hein, who has choreographed the action scenes of the film.

Recently, the 100 days of the Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi was celebrated in Kochi and Peter Hein had also attended the big function. Now, Peter Hein has revealed something which has further raised the expectations on Odiyan.



While speaking during the function, the renowned action director has tagged Odiyan as the best work of his till date. It has to be noted that these words have come from the man who has worked in some of the biggest projects of Indian cinema. Rightly, we can expect something big and special in Odiyan.



It was Peter Hein himself who worjed as an action choreographer in the film Pulimurugan, which had some stunning action sequences. The film had emerged as the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema.



Now, the wait is on for Odiyan, which is rightly the most awaited film of the year. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features actors like Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Narain, Siddique, manoj Joshi etc., in prominet roles.