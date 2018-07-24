English
 Petition Against Mohanlal As Chief Guest For Kerala State Film Awards: Prakash Raj Reveals The Truth

Petition Against Mohanlal As Chief Guest For Kerala State Film Awards: Prakash Raj Reveals The Truth

Posted By:
    A controversy has hit the Malayalam film industry and that too in connection with the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, which has been scheduled to be held on August 08, 2018. Reports had surfaced that none other than Kerala's own Mohanlal will be the Chief Guest of the function, which will be held at Thiruvananthapuram. Upon this, various opinions came out that Kerala State Awards should be held in the same way the National Film Awards are being held.

    Reportedly, a petition has already been sent to the Chief Minister of Kerala, against the decision of inviting Mohanlal for the function. If reports are to be believed, petition has cited the reason that Mohanlal was one among the contestants for the awards and invinting the contestant as the Chief Guest should be avoided. Reports had surfaced that celebrities like Prakash Raj, Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and 100 others have signed the petition. But now, Prakash Raj has revealed the truth while speaking to Manorama Online. Keep reading to know more about the same.

    Prakash Raj Hasn't Signed The Petition

    While speaking to Manorama Online, Prakash Raj revealed that he hasn't signed on any petition against Mohanlal, which has been reportedly sent to the Chief Minister of Kerala. It has also been revealed that nobody had approached him in connection with the same.

    Prakash Raj Regarding AMMA's Decision

    He added that he has difference in opinion regarding AMMA's stand in the Dileep issue and he had openly talked about it. But he also mentioned that his stand is not against Mohanlal but only against the organization. He also mentioned that it was the organization's decision and not Mohanlal's alone and hence one should not mix up this along with him attending the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony.

    Prakash Raj About Mohanlal

    The actor also emphasized that Mohanlal is one of the finest actors of the country and he deserves to attend the function. People who are going against him are insulting Mohanlal as well as themselves.

    Social Media Regarding The Controversy

    Other celebrities too have come out in support of Mohanlal attending the big function. At the same time, a good number of social media users too are in support of Mohanlal.

