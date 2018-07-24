 »   »   »  Petition Against Mohanlal As Chief Guest For Kerala State Film Awards: Prakash Raj Reveals The Truth

Prakash Raj Hasn't Signed The Petition

While speaking to Manorama Online, Prakash Raj revealed that he hasn't signed on any petition against Mohanlal, which has been reportedly sent to the Chief Minister of Kerala. It has also been revealed that nobody had approached him in connection with the same.

Prakash Raj Regarding AMMA's Decision

He added that he has difference in opinion regarding AMMA's stand in the Dileep issue and he had openly talked about it. But he also mentioned that his stand is not against Mohanlal but only against the organization. He also mentioned that it was the organization's decision and not Mohanlal's alone and hence one should not mix up this along with him attending the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony.

Prakash Raj About Mohanlal

The actor also emphasized that Mohanlal is one of the finest actors of the country and he deserves to attend the function. People who are going against him are insulting Mohanlal as well as themselves.

Social Media Regarding The Controversy

Other celebrities too have come out in support of Mohanlal attending the big function. At the same time, a good number of social media users too are in support of Mohanlal.