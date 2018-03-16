 »   »   » Poomaram Box Office: A Promising Start For The Movie!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Poomaram has had a promising start at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had 25 shows on its opening day at the multiplexes and it went on to fetch approximately 5.23 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 69%. It is indeed a fine opening for the film considering the fact that this is an exam season and the movie was released on a Thursday.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam



The Weekend Ahead

At the Kochi multiplexes, Poomaram has entered the second day of its run and continues with above 20 shows. The weekend ahead will be a crucial one for the movie and the film is expected to gain pace with more family crowd pouring in.



Kerala Box Office

Well, the film got a big release in above 120 screens and going by the reports, the evening shows for the film registered good occupancy rates in majority of the centres. The film is expected to have fetched somewhere in between 1-2 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. Let's wait for an official update from the team.



In Other Centres...

Meanwhile, Poomaram has released in centres outside Kerala as well. The film has got a big release in Chennai and it has got a good number of shows/day. Similarly, Poomaram has released in Bangalore as well. The film is expected to enjoy a good reception in these centres.

