 »   »   » Poomaram Box Office: A Promising Start For The Movie!

Poomaram, the much anticipated debut movie of Kalidas Jayaram did finally grace the big screens yesterday (March 15, 2018). The movie did make a release in above 120 screens across Kerala and things were set up for a perfect start.
Even without any kind of big promotions, Poomaram marked its arrival in style and the social media was busy talking about the movie. The film has earned some extremely positive reviews, with the lovers of realistic movies going gaga over the craft of the film-maker. The movie has got a fine reception, especially in the city centres. Read Poomaram box office report to know more about the same...
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Poomaram has had a promising start at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had 25 shows on its opening day at the multiplexes and it went on to fetch approximately 5.23 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 69%. It is indeed a fine opening for the film considering the fact that this is an exam season and the movie was released on a Thursday.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Weekend Ahead
At the Kochi multiplexes, Poomaram has entered the second day of its run and continues with above 20 shows. The weekend ahead will be a crucial one for the movie and the film is expected to gain pace with more family crowd pouring in.
Kerala Box Office
Well, the film got a big release in above 120 screens and going by the reports, the evening shows for the film registered good occupancy rates in majority of the centres. The film is expected to have fetched somewhere in between 1-2 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. Let's wait for an official update from the team.
In Other Centres...
Meanwhile, Poomaram has released in centres outside Kerala as well. The film has got a big release in Chennai and it has got a good number of shows/day. Similarly, Poomaram has released in Bangalore as well. The film is expected to enjoy a good reception in these centres.