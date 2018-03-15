 »   »   » Poomaram Audience Review: Here’s The Public Response!

#Poomaram interval

A well taken realistic film centered on youth festival with lot of talented newcomers....too good👌👍

— sadiq ali (@sadiqsadz) March 15, 2018

#poomaram...Loved d movie! @kalidas700 is here to stay...After AHB, abride's direction was superb...Go for it 👍

— Jayesh Dev (@sreeji_vp) March 15, 2018

#Poomaram - TBH! Poomaram was more of a documentary movie than a feature film. Too much realistic, but good performance from all the New comers & Kalidas, songs are superb! But still the movie is a big let down considering it is coming from a Master director like #AbridShine.

— Sruthin Gangadharan (@iamSRUTHIN) March 15, 2018

Watched #Poomaram



Disappointed 😕



As A Film 👎



As A Documentary/Video Of MG University Arts Festival 👍

— S S Nisham (@NishamNishu9) March 15, 2018

#Poomaram felt like i attended a five day long youth festival. Its not just a movie. Its like a memoir 🌹. Natural screenplay with an abrid shine touch everywhere. Overall a feel good movie for me 👏 welldone @kalidas700 ✌️

— മഹി (@Mahi_Euphoria) March 15, 2018

