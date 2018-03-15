 »   »   » Poomaram Audience Review: Here’s The Public Response!

Related Articles
- Poomaram Box Office Prediction: All Set To Score Big?
- Poomaram Review: Poetic And Real At The Same Time!
- Before Poomaram: A Trip Down Film Journey Of Kalidas Jayaram & Abrid Shine!
- Poomaram Is All Set To Hit The Theatres On March 15!
- Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram: Censoring Of The Movie Completed?
- OH NO! Poomaram Release Postponed Yet Again!
- Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!
- IT'S OFFICIAL! Kalidas Jayaram Announces The Release Date Of Poomaram!
- CONFIRMED! Kalidas Jayaram Starrer Poomaram To Hit The Theatres Soon!
- Poomaram's Release: Actor Jayaram Opens Up!
- FINALLY! Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram To Release Soon
- Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram: This's What Happened To The Project!
- MUST READ! Kalidas Jayaram Comes Out In Support Of Aakashamittayee!
The craze that the first song of Poomaram had created was nothing less than phenomenal. With the release of 'Njaanum Njaanum Entaalum..', the movie's popularity sky-rocketed in no time.
Ever since then, audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of Poomaram, the debut movie of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero in Malayalam. After a long wait, Poomaram has hit the theatres today (March 15, 2018).
Well, the initial shows of the film are over and the critics have given thumbs up for the movie. The movie has been tagged as a really different campus tale. Meanwhile, here we take you through some of the reviews of Poomaram, that have come out on Twitter..
|
A Realistic Film..
Well, Poomaram has been tagged as a perfect realistic campus tale by many. In the above review, it has been stated that Poomaram is a well-crafted realistic tale.
|
About Kalidas Jayaram..
Here is another positive review for Poomaram. In the above review it has been mentioned that Kalidas Jayaram is here to stay and praises are there for Abrid Shine's direction as well.
|
Not The Usual Campus Tale..
Poomaram has been tagged as a different campus tale with a realistic take. In the above review, it has been mentioned that those who expected another Queen and Premam were disappointed but who went in without the huge expectations got the feel of watching a youth festival in real.
|
A Documentary Approach?
The above review suggests that the film looked more like a documentary movie than a feature film. At the same time, there are praises for the performances and the songs in the film.
|
A Negative Review..
Well, it seems like a section of the audiences aren't much impressed with the movie. According to the above review, Poomaram is more of a documentary and gets a thumbs down as a film.
|
A Feel-good Film..
Here is another positive review for Poomaram. In the above review, it has been mentioned like Poomaram is like a memoir and it was like watching a five day long youth festival. There are words of praises for the making and screenplay of Abrid Shine.