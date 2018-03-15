 »   »   » Poomaram Box Office Prediction: All Set To Score Big?

A Big Release

Poomaram has arrived in style and it has definitely made a big presence in the theatres across Kerala as the movie has released in above 120 screens, which is indeed a promising number. The film is expected to release in centres outside Kerala on March 16, 2018.



Good Hype

It has to be noted that Poomaram has graced the screens amidst good hype and hoopla. The makers haven't released any teaser or trailer of the film, but still the buzz is good enough to guarantee a fine opening.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

Well, at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala, the film has got a perfect platform for a big beginning with 24 shows on its opening day. In Kochi alone, including the single screens, the film has above 40 shows on in its opening day.



Expected Box Office Collections

Well, the advance booking for Poomaram has been a good one, especially for the evening shows. The film had registered decent occupancy rates for the morning shows in some of the centres. Poomaram is expected to get a decent opening and gross somewhere in between 1-2 Crores on its opening day.



Can It Overpower Aadhi?

Aadhi, the blockbuster movie also launched a star kid in the form of Pranav Mohanlal and now, here is Poomaram, the debut launch vehicle of Kalidas Jayaram. For Poomaram, it will be hard to beat the opening day collections of Aadhi since the movie had a bigger release. Let's wait and see whether the film can overpower Aadhi's collection in its final run or not.

