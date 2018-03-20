 »   »   » Poomaram Box Office: A Steady Weekend For The Movie!

First Day Collections

Poomaram got a fine start at the Kochi multiplexes and the film did set the cash registers ringing, right from the very first day of its release. Reportedly, the film minted 5.23 Lakhs on its opening day from 25 shows.



Weekend Collections

Poomaram did get an extended weekend as the film was released on a Thursday. The Kalidas Jayaram starrer did a good business on these 4 days from the Kochi multiplexes. Poomaram fetched approximately 18.53 Lakhs on its very first weekend at the Kochi multiplexes.



Weekday Collection

Well, Poomaram continues its run at the Kochi multiplexes with 20 shows/day on the weekdays. On Monday, the film went on to fetch approximately 1.64 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 20.9 % and thus touching the 20 Lakhs mark.



Other Centres

Going by the reports and the theatre status, the film is expected to have done a good business on its four day long weekend. According to the reports, Poomaram has also had a good start in places outside Kerala, like Bangalore and Chennai.

