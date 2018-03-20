 »   »   » Poomaram Box Office: A Steady Weekend For The Movie!

Related Articles
Praises continue to pour in for Poomaram. The social media is abuzz about this movie, which has won a lot of appreciation for its realistic treatment. Kalidas Jayaram's debut venture as a lead hero has definitely struck the right chords.
Poomaram is the third directorial venture of Abrid Shine and he has delivered yet another gem in the form of this movie. His previous two ventures 1983 and Action Hero Biju performed exceedingly well at the theatres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes. Poomaram did get a perfect start and has had a steady run over the weekend, at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Poomaram box office report to know more about the same..
First Day Collections
Poomaram got a fine start at the Kochi multiplexes and the film did set the cash registers ringing, right from the very first day of its release. Reportedly, the film minted 5.23 Lakhs on its opening day from 25 shows.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Weekend Collections
Poomaram did get an extended weekend as the film was released on a Thursday. The Kalidas Jayaram starrer did a good business on these 4 days from the Kochi multiplexes. Poomaram fetched approximately 18.53 Lakhs on its very first weekend at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Weekday Collection
Well, Poomaram continues its run at the Kochi multiplexes with 20 shows/day on the weekdays. On Monday, the film went on to fetch approximately 1.64 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 20.9 % and thus touching the 20 Lakhs mark.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Other Centres
Going by the reports and the theatre status, the film is expected to have done a good business on its four day long weekend. According to the reports, Poomaram has also had a good start in places outside Kerala, like Bangalore and Chennai.