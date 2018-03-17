 »   »   » Poomaram: Nivin Pauly Is Extremely Impressed With The Movie!

Related Articles
Well, the social media is busy discussing about Poomaram, the much awaited film which has been tagged by many, as one of the best campus based movies to have come out in Malayalam. The Kalidas Jayaram starrer has opened on a good note in the theatres and positive reviews are pouring in from the audiences, especially all those who are fond of realistic movies.
Poomaram is sure to fetch more and more good reviews in the coming days as the film is definitely a class apart. More importantly, Poomaram has fetched the praises of none other than Nivin Pauly. Keep reading to know more about the same..
When Nivin Pauly Watched Poomaram
Interestingly, Nivin Pauly made it a point to watch Poomaram right on the very first day of its release. According to the reports, the actor watched the film from PVR Cochin.
Nivin Pauly About Poomaram
Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly who loved the movie took to Facebook to write his opinion about this much awaited venture. He has tagged the film as a light-hearted feel-good movie. He also had words of praises for Kalidas Jayaram and Abrid Shine.
Abrid Shine & Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine do share a close bond and the previous two films of Abrid Shine had featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Both 1983 and Action Hero Biju had earned critical and commercial successes.
The Wait For Abrid Shine & Kalidas Jayaram's Next Movies..
Meanwhile, with Poomaram, Abrid Shine has established himself as one of the most reliable and innovative film-makers of this generation. Similarly, Kalidas Jayaram too, has made an impressive debut as a lead actor. The audiences are eagerly awaiting for the next movie of these two.