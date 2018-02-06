 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Kalidas Jayaram Starrer Poomaram To Hit The Theatres Soon!

Poomaram, the debut Malayalam film of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero was announced back in the year 2016. The film, directed by popular film-maker Abrid Shine did hit the headlines right away and went on to become one of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies.

The first song of the film was released in November 2016 and it went on to become sensation, topping the charts. The film was expected to hit the theatres in 2017 but no official confirmation came from the side of the makers.



Poomaram also went on to become a major topic of discussion on Facebook with trolls coming out in connection with the release of the film. But now, here is an update regarding the release of Poomaram and it suggests that the film will hit the theatres soon.



Reportedly, Kalidas Jayaram himself opened up about the release of Poomaram. The young actor was recently in Malappuran for the inauguration of Calicut University C Zone Kalolsavam. Whilesapeaking at the function, the young actor stated that Poomaram will be hitting the theatres in the month of March. Well, that has come out as a big news for all those who have been eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the movie.



Poomaram is expected to be set against the backdrop of a campus. Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban will also be seen essaying a crucial cameo role in the movie. Poomaram is Abrid Shine's third movie as a film-maker. His previous two films, 1983 and Action Hero Biju were big hits at the box office.

