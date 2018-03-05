 »   »   » OH NO! Poomaram Release Postponed Yet Again!

If we compile a list featuring the most awaited Malayalam movies, then the Kalidas Jayaram starrer Poomaram would definitely find a top place in the list. The impact that Poomaram had created with the very first song of its, was nothing less than phenomenal.

Initially, Poomaram was supposed to hit the theatres in 2017, but the film got postponed. It was recently that reports came in that Poomaram will hit the theatres soon but now, it seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more of the big arrival of this much awaited movie. Keep reading to know more about the same..



Earlier Announcement Earlier, Kalidas Jayaram, who will make his debut as a lead hero with Poomaram took to Facebook to give a picture about the release date of the movie. He had written that Poomaram might hit the theatres on March 09, 2018, if all goes well.

The Posters.. Much to the happiness of the audiences waiting for this movie, the posters of the movie had surfaced in many areas. In fact, Kalidas Jayaram also took to Facebook to shared his excitement on seeing the hoardings carrying the new posters of Poomaram.

The Rumours.. Most Recently, certain rumours had surfaced that Poomaram won't be hitting the theatres on March 09, 2018 and it might be postponed yet again but no official confirmation was made regarding the same.

Kalidas Jayaram About Postponement Of The Release Date.. Now, it has been confirmed that Poomaram won't make it to the theatres on March 09, 2018 as the same has been confirmed by Kalidas Jayaram. The young actor took to Facebook to announce the same and stated that the release of the film has been pushed slightly ahead due to some technical problems.



Poomaram has been directed by Abrid Shine and it is his third directorial venture. Let us wait for the official announcement regardng the new release date of the movie.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,