 »   »   » Poomaram Is All Set To Hit The Theatres On March 15!

Well, the month of March is all set to witness the arrival of the first big release in the form of Kalidas Jayaram starrer Poomaram. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres on March 15, 2018 and now the same has been confirmed.

Yesterday (March 12, 2018), Kalidas Jayaram took to Facebook to confirm that Poomaram will hit the theatres on March 15, 2018. He also thanked everyone for the love and the support.

The posters are out on newspapers as well and Kalidas Jayaram posted an image of the same through his official Facebook page. Poomaram has been directed by Abrid Shine and it is his third directorial venture.

Reportedly, the bookings for the film have already started. Actor Jayaram took to Facebook to send out a post regarding the same. Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayaram..

It was earlier reported that the film bagged a clean 'U' certificate and the movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Nothing much has been revealed about the story of the film, apart from the fact that the film is set against the backdrop of a campus. Poomaram has its script penned by the film-maker himself. The movie is one among the most awaited movies of the recent times and the film is expected to make it big at the box office.