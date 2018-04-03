 »   »   » Popular Actor Neeraj Madhav Ties The Knot With Deepthi!

Related Articles
Yet another young Malayalam actor has entered the wedlock and this time it is Neeraj Madhav, who has stepped intoa new phase of his life. The much loved young actor of Mollywood tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Deepthi.
The wedding ceremony was held on April 02, 2018 at Sreekandapuram in Kannur and ceremonies were held according to the traditional Hindu customs. Deepthi, the bride, is a native of Kozhikkode district and Neeraj Madhav too, hails from the same district. The news regarding the marriage of Neeraj Madhav had surfaced during the month of March and the couple got engaged on March 16, 2018.
Images Courtesy: Magsmen Stories
Pictures Of Neeraj Madhav's Wedding Ceremony
On Monday (April 02, 2018), Neeraj Madhav himself took to Facebook to share a few pictures taken during their marriage ceremony and it went viral on Facebook.
Best Wishes To The Couple
Well, the wishes started pouring in for the couple from various quarters. Many top celebrities and friends of Neeraj Madhav like Aju Varghese, Unni Mukundan etc., took to Facebook to send out their best wishes to the couple.
Neeraj Madhav And Deepthi
Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi opted to wear traditional attires during the function. The bride was sported in a Kerala sari whereas Neeraj madhav wore a ‘mundu'.
Wedding Reception
According to the reports, a wedding reception will be organised by Neeraj Madhav for his friends of the film fraternity. Reportedly, the event will be held on April 04, 2018.
