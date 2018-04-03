 »   »   » Popular Actor Neeraj Madhav Ties The Knot With Deepthi!

Pictures Of Neeraj Madhav's Wedding Ceremony

On Monday (April 02, 2018), Neeraj Madhav himself took to Facebook to share a few pictures taken during their marriage ceremony and it went viral on Facebook.

Best Wishes To The Couple

Well, the wishes started pouring in for the couple from various quarters. Many top celebrities and friends of Neeraj Madhav like Aju Varghese, Unni Mukundan etc., took to Facebook to send out their best wishes to the couple.

Neeraj Madhav And Deepthi

Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi opted to wear traditional attires during the function. The bride was sported in a Kerala sari whereas Neeraj madhav wore a ‘mundu'.

Wedding Reception

According to the reports, a wedding reception will be organised by Neeraj Madhav for his friends of the film fraternity. Reportedly, the event will be held on April 04, 2018.