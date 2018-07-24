 »   »   »  Popular Actress Amala Paul Is All Set To Foray Into Bollywood!

Amala Paul is undoubtedly one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. The actress, who has done a good number prominent movies in Malayalam as well, has done films of all the South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Now, Amala Paul is all set to conquer a new territory as she is taking a big step forward into Bollywood.

Reportedly, Amala Paul herself has confirmed the news regarding her debut in Bollywood. It was in a recent interview given to Times Of India that the actress opened up about the same. Report suggests that Amala Paul will be starring opposite Arjun Rampal in her Bollywood debut movie, which will be directed by Naresh Malhotra.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Amala Paul

According to the report, the actress has revealed that the film will be one in the line of a thriller and the shoot of the movie will commence by the month of October. With this, yet another South Indian actress is stepping into Bollywood.

Amala Paul was previously seen in the Malayalam film Achayans, which had hit the theatres in 2017. Meanwhile, she also has a big project in Malayalam, in the form of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj in the lead role.

At the same time, Amala Paul also has other projects in the pipeline. She has two Tamil movies in her kitty in the form of Raatchasan and Adho Andha Paravai Pole.