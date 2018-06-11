English
Popular Actress Manju Warrier’s Father Madhava Warrier Is No More!

    Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's father, Madhava Warrier, passed away on June 10, 2018 at their house in Pullu, in Thrissur district. According to the reports, Madhava Varrier, who was 70 years old, was undergoing cancer treatment. The cremation was held yesterday (June 10, 2018) itself.

    Reportedly, Madhava Warrier was also an Ezhuthu Asan at the Thiruvallikkavu Temple, which is one of the most famous temples of the Thrissur district. He is survived by wife Girija Varrier and son Madhu Varrier, who is also a film actor and has appeared in a good number of Malayalam movies.

    Madhava Warrier was a cancer survivor and the actress had spoken about her father's daring fight with the illness during the Kerala Can, a cancer awareness programme initiated by Malayalam Manorama. Later, Madhava Varrier along with wife Girija Varrier, who is also a cancer survivor had spoken to Manorama News, about the illness and long fight.

    Read more about: manju warrier
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 10:19 [IST]
