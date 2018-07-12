English
Popular Actress Raai Laxmi Has Now Turned A Proud Grandmother!

Posted By:
    Raai Laxmi, the popular South Indian actress is not a name alien to Malayalam cinema. The actress, who made her debut in Mollywood with the 2007 movie Rock N Roll later went on to appear in a good number of Malayalam movies. After a short break, Raai Laxmi is all set to return to Mollywood with Mammootty's upcoming movie Oru Kuttanadan Blog, directed by Sethu.

    The actress recently took to her official social media pages to share a rather interesting news. The actress announced that she has turned a proud grandmother. Yes, what you heard is right and the actress, who is a pet lover has shared the happy news with her fans and followers on being a grandmother to two puppies, who were given birth by her pet dogs.

    Popular Actress Raai Laxmi Has Now Turned A Proud Grandmother!

    In her Facebook post in connection with the same, Raai Laxmi has sent out the photos of the cute little puppies, whom she has named as Miu and Liu respectively. The Facebook post read as "While most girls at my age turn into wonderful mothers .. here I am, already a proud grandmother to these twins.. ☆♡☆.🤪😛😘 Blessed to have the cutest babies from my babies #Miu #Lui #myworld introducing #tiffany #paco we r a big family now 😬💋#happyme #happymotherhood".

    Take a look at the pictures sent out by Raai Laxmi...

    On the work front Raai Laxmi's next movie in Malayalam will hit the theatres during the upcoming Onam season. At the same time, the actress had also made her big debut in Bollywood with the film Julie 2, which had hit the theatres last year.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
