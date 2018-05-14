 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Actor Kalasala Babu Passes Away!

Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu, who is well-known for his character roles in Malayalam movies, is no more. Reportedly, the actor breathed his last at 12.35 AM (May 14), in a private hospital in Ernakulam. Kalasala Babu (68) is survived by his wife Lalitha and children, Sridevi and Viswanathan.

Kalasala Babu, the son of Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, was a popular theatre artist as well. He did set up a theatre troupe of his own, which was named as Kalasala, which also had the presence some of the prominent theatre personalities.

The actor made his entry to the Malayalam film industry with the movie Inayethedi, which had hit the theatres in the year 1977. Later, he went on to do roles in movies like Pattanapravesham, Varaphalam etc., but it was after 2000 that he became a much popular figure in Malayalam films. He was a prominent presence in the miniscreen as he has done a good number of television serials as well.

He had played the role of the main villain in the movie Runway and went on to gain huge attention. His played important roles in movies like Lion, Thommanum Makkalum, Kasthooriman, Runway, Balettan, Mambazhakkalam, Thuruppugulam, Puthiya Mukham, Pokkiri Raja and many other superhit movies and he turned out to be a much popular figure in Malayalam films. The actor was lastly seen in the film Queen, in which he played the role of a judge. He had also played a short-yet-important role in last year's superhit film Sunday Holiday.