 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Actor Kalasala Babu Passes Away!

Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu, who is well-known for his character roles in Malayalam movies, is no more. Reportedly, the actor breathed his last at 12.35 AM (May 14), in a private hospital in Ernakulam. Kalasala Babu (68) is survived by his wife Lalitha and children, Sridevi and Viswanathan.

Kalasala Babu, the son of Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, was a popular theatre artist as well. He did set up a theatre troupe of his own, which was named as Kalasala, which also had the presence some of the prominent theatre personalities.

The actor made his entry to the Malayalam film industry with the movie Inayethedi, which had hit the theatres in the year 1977. Later, he went on to do some Malayalam movies but it was after 2000 that he became a much popular figure in Malayalam films. he has also done a good number of serials as well. His roles in movies like Lion, Thommanum Makkalum, Kasthooriman, Runway, Balettan, Mambazhakkalam, Thuruppugulam, Puthiya Mukham and many other movies, made him a much popular figure in Malayalam films. The actor was lastly seen in the film Queen, in which he played the role of a judge.