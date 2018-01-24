 »   »   » Popular Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Hospitalised!

Popular Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has been hospitalised after he suffered from a stroke on Tuesday midnight. The actor, who is in Kochi was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Reportedly, Sreenivasan has been admitted to Aster Medicity in Ernakulam and is in the ICU, at present for further observation. According to the reports that have come in, the condition of the actor is stable now and is out of danger now.

Sreenivasan, apart from being an actor is a well-known scenarist as well and have penned the scripts for some of the popular movies of Malayalam cinema, which enjoy a cult fan following even now. He has been an active presence in the Malayalam film industry since the past 3 decades.

The popular actor was most recently seen in the film Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, directed by Salim Kumar and featuring Jayaram in the lead role. The actor essayed a crucial role in the movie.

Sreenivasan will next be sen in Aravindante Athithikal starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Paviyettante Madurachooral, which has been scripted by himself.